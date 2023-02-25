SMETHPORT — The invitation is open to all who want to come out and celebrate reading at Hamlin Memorial Library in Smethport at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2.
March 2 happens to be a very special author’s birthday — Dr. Seuss!
The library is hosting stories, book BINGO, games, trivia and snacks. Visitors are encouraged to dress as their favorite Dr. Seuss character from one of his children’s books.
Lori Rounsville, director of the library, said, “In years past we had the Cat In The Hat come, but it scared some of the children, but they can certainly dress up or wear a hat and tail, or whatever is fun for them.” She also added that in previous years families with preschool and elementary school children were the main attendees, though the program is for anyone who wants to attend. There is no registration required for this free event.
The month of March is dedicated to reading, but for one week in particular children across the nation take part in Read Across America activities. Read Across America begins, every year, on March 2.
It is not a coincidence that the events and celebrations begin on his birthday. The National Education Association, in 1998, created Read Across America and decided that the works of Seuss had such an impact on audiences over the years, the festivities would start on his birthday.
Looking for something to do that is for an older crowd this month? Rounsville was excited to announce the return of Adult Trivia Night, and said, “Last month was so much fun and well attended, we decided to do it again in March.”
Participants must be age 21 or over to attend the BYOB game night at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24. Scott McGuire will emcee as he did last month, and there will be a special Smethport trivia during the evening (for an additional fee). Seating is limited and filling up fast. Call (814) 887-9262 to purchase tickets. Tickets are $15 for individuals to join a table, or bring a team of four at $50. Team tickets include two free Mulligans. All tickets include heavy hors d’oeuvres.
The library is happy to announce it was awarded a $2,200 grant for their food program from the McKean County Commissioners and the McKean County Community Foundation (MCCF) partnership created to distribute funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The library started a food program not only to feed people physically, but to encourage a sense of community and belonging to those who attend.
As a non-profit organization, the library is beginning its fundraising efforts at this time. Proceeds from an upcoming letter campaign will be used to help with general operating expenses which allow the library to continue to provide services to the community. Watch the mail and become a Library Hero — all donations are graciously accepted.
Speaking of donations, the library has grown tremendously, and the staff are proud to be a popular spot, offering patrons a place to relax, find a good read, do research, study or learn a new skill. However, resources are limited for the purchase of housekeeping items, the following everyday items are always in demand and any donations would be greatly accepted and appreciated.
The library wish list includes disinfectant wipes and spray, paper towels, toilet paper waste basket bags, large trash bags, liquid soap, scotch tape, powdered coffee creamer, kleenex, sugar packets, and glass cleaner.
The Hamlin Memorial Library is located at 123 South Mechanic St. in Smethport. For more information about contributing to the letter campaign or donating items, or to register for Adult Trivia night, call (814) 887-9262 or email library@hamlinlibrary.org