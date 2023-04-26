National Library Week 2023, from April 23 through 29, celebrates what libraries have to offer communities. Don’t forget to thank the staff for all they do all year long.
The Bradford Area Public Library has been celebrating all week. During the week, community members have been invited to share their thoughts and tell stories about the library to a staff member about what is most enjoyable or appreciated about the community library. These stories will be added to a special bulletin board.
The staff at BAPL are also seeking the community’s help to grow their Poet-Tree. April is National Poetry Month as well, and visitors are encouraged to write a few lines of a poem — a favorite or a new creation — on the available leaves. The librarians and staff will add them to the tree. Visitors are also encouraged to pick up a special, numbered, free bookmark, commemorating 2023 National Library Week. In May, a random number will be selected for a prize.
Yelena Kisler, librarian of the Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library in Emporium, Cameron County, added, “Our library kicked off National Library Week with a ceremony dedicating our children’s section as the Anna English Youth Area in honor of our late former librarian of many years. Though it doesn’t always fall on National Library Week, we partner with the school to have all 1st grade classes take a field trip to the library in April. We get them registered with (usually) their first library card by sending out registration forms ahead of the trip. Then kids come in with their teacher and get a tour of the library, learn about book repair and taking good care of your books, then each picks a book to check out and a bookmark to take home.”
Patti Kunicki, director, Friends’ Memorial Public Library in Kane, had a quick note for her library’s recognition week and how patrons and those in the community can show appreciation to their librarians, “This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support Friends’ Memorial Public Library by stopping in to see the amazing things we have to offer. It’s more than books, Children’s room and STEAM activities. There’s a youth area, internet and computer services, story and craft times, programs, and so much more. We would love to see you on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.”
Other libraries had responses, too, for appreciating the staff.
One way patrons can show appreciation to the library staff, according to Lorine Rounsville, director, at the Hamlin Memorial Library, “I’d love to just have them stop in and check out books.” At Hamlin Memorial Library in Smethport, there will be an open house from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 in celebration of National Library Week. The open house will include light refreshments and door prizes.
Kisler added, “The best thing community members can do for their libraries is to use our services, the next best thing is to feed your friendly library staff. We are suckers for some good old-fashioned food-based favoritism.”
Leslie Swope, director, St. Marys Public Library, St. Marys in Elk County, said, “We would like to hear what they (patrons and community members) like about the Library. Donations are always welcome as most libraries do a lot of fundraising every year, but hearing a kind word goes a long way.”
She added, “We are having a Patron Appreciation Day on Thursday, April 27 with cookies and coffee for anyone who stops in. We are also having a Coloring Contest for youth ages 3-10 and teens 11-18. Grab a sheet and return your masterpiece by 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29 for a chance to win a $20 Walmart gift card.”
The coloring pages the library is using are original works by local resident Gideon Quinones, Swope said. She reminded patrons to make sure to include their full name and phone number on the back of the coloring page so the library can make contact with winners. Winners of the coloring contest will be announced May 1.
This is also the last week that the St. Marys library is taking suggestions for our Library of Things tool lending collection. Swope reminds patrons to submit their suggestions in person at the Library.
Swope said, “The St. Marys Library strives to offer something for everyone. We are always expanding our programs and services to appeal to more people, and we love trying new things. Libraries are not just about books, we are about the community we serve.”
Even the McKean County Commissioners got in on celebrating National Library Week by proclaiming it so.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April. Visit the library during National Library Week, April 23-29, to explore all they have to offer.