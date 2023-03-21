MEDIA — Earth Day is Saturday, April 22 and the theme is “Invest in Our Planet.” Wondering how you can help celebrate Earth Day this year?
Since 1984 the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) has held an annual Lens on Litter Photo Contest, not to glorify litter, but to call attention to the litter problem in communities across the Commonwealth. Thousands of photos have been submitted over the years depicting Litterbugs at work.
Pennsylvanians are again asked to submit photos of unusual or unsightly examples of litter in their neighborhoods for a chance to win up to $500. Entries are judged on the criteria of anti-litter message, originality, photographic technique, quality of photo, originality of title and severity of the litter.
Extra judging points are awarded to those who conduct a clean-up of the pictured area and submit photographic proof of their efforts — think Earth Day. Also this year, entrants are encouraged to register their clean-up with Keep PA Beautiful’s Pick Up PA Program. Registered clean-up events are eligible for free work gloves, safety vests and trash bags, courtesy of PennDOT and PADEP, while supplies last. Additional program information is available by visiting https://www.keeppabeautiful.org/programs/pick-up-pa/.
PRC is pleased to recognize Sheetz, Inc. as the 2023 inaugural sponsor, and invite any other litter-conscious businesses or individuals to join them in celebrating Earth Day by helping to bring awareness to litter blight across the state by sponsoring this program. Sponsors are recognized on all Lens on Litter communications, press releases and on the PRC Lens on Litter website. Become an Anti-Litter Champion for $1,000, Anti-Litter Advocate for $500, Anti-Litter Supporter for $250 or an Anti-Litterbug for just $100.
Make checks payable to Pennsylvania Resources Council and send to Lens on Litter Photo Contest, 1671 North Providence Road, Media, PA 19063.