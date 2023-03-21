MEDIA — Earth Day is Saturday, April 22 and the theme is “Invest in Our Planet.” Wondering how you can help celebrate Earth Day this year?

Since 1984 the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) has held an annual Lens on Litter Photo Contest, not to glorify litter, but to call attention to the litter problem in communities across the Commonwealth. Thousands of photos have been submitted over the years depicting Litterbugs at work.

