SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Visit Allegany State Park from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14 to celebrate the 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse at Camp Allegany in the Red House area of state park.
The event will include moon-themed cookies and snacks, eclipse presentation, a take-home pinhole viewer craft and the opportunity to witness the eclipse with provided glasses.
The event, which will be held rain or shine, will help prepare viewers for the total solar eclipse occurring April 8, 2024. Visit the park’s Facebook page for more information.