It’s an election season of closely watched races, not the least of which are the U.S. Senate contest and the race for governor in Pennsylvania.
Not so, however, for state Rep. Martin Causer. The Turtlepoint Republican faces no opposition for his 10th term in the 67th Legislative District in the state House of Representatives.
The district includes all of McKean and Cameron counties as well as most of Potter County.
Causer easily turned back a challenge in May’s Republican primary from Coudersport small businessman Robert Rossman.
Causer has served as chairman of the House Game and Fisheries Committee and the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee. He currently serves as chairman of the House Majority Policy Committee, a position to which he was elected by members of the House Republican Caucus.
The representative operates three full-time district offices in Bradford, Kane and Coudersport and offers monthly satellite office hours in Emporium and Port Allegany.
A lifelong resident of McKean County, Causer is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history and political science. Prior to serving in the House of Representatives, Causer served in local government as an Annin Township supervisor. He also was a 9-1-1 dispatcher in Smethport and a police officer in Port Allegany. He lives in Turtlepoint and has three children.
As a conservative whose leadership he says has delivered results for the people of the district, Causer’s top priorities will continue to include job creation and growing the economy, ensuring election integrity, and protecting our constitutional rights and rural values.