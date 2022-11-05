Rep. Martin Causer

State Rep. Martin Causer speaks on the House floor.

 File

It’s an election season of closely watched races, not the least of which are the U.S. Senate contest and the race for governor in Pennsylvania.

Not so, however, for state Rep. Martin Causer. The Turtlepoint Republican faces no opposition for his 10th term in the 67th Legislative District in the state House of Representatives.

