Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, is again offering area veterans the opportunity to work with a representative from the American Legion to ensure they get the services and support they need.
Due to changes initiated by the American Legion, appointments in the Bradford and Kane offices will be conducted virtually via a tablet.
Appointments are required for meetings with the Legion representative, whether they are in person, by phone or by tablet. The schedule is as follows:
In the Kane office, appointments are available from 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Nov. 30 and Wednesday, Dec. 28. The Kane office is located at 54 Fraley St., Suite 2. Call (814) 837-0880 to schedule.
For appointments at the Coudersport office, located at 107 S. Main St., call (814)274-9769. Available times are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.
The Bradford office will hold appointments from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 78 Main St., first floor. Call (814) 362-4400 to schedule.
Assistance is available with issues such as compensation, education, pension, health care and death benefits. Veterans need not be a member of the American Legion to participate.