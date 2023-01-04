State Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, will hold monthly satellite office hours on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Emporium Borough Office from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the Port Allegany Borough Office from 11 a.m. to noon.
Services available include assisting constituents with state-related issues or concerns, assistance with driver license and vehicle registration applications, and help in filling out applications for various state programs, such as the senior citizen Property Tax/Rent Rebate and PACE prescription drug assistance programs.