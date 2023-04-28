State Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, will hold monthly satellite office hours May 4, at the following locations:
- Emporium Borough Office – 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Port Allegany Borough Office – 11 a.m. to noon.
Services available include assisting constituents with state-related issues or concerns, assistance with driver license and vehicle registration applications, and help in filling out applications for various state programs, such as the senior citizen Property Tax/Rent Rebate and PACE prescription drug assistance programs.
People who cannot make the satellite sessions may contact Causer’s offices in Bradford at 78 Main St., first floor, telephone 814-362-4400; or Coudersport, 107 S. Main St., Room 1, telephone 814-274-9769; or Kane, 54 Fraley St., Suite 2, telephone 814-837-0880.