State Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, will hold monthly satellite office hours on Thursday, March 2, at the following locations: From 9 to 10 a.m. at the Emporium Borough Office as well as 11 a.m. to noon at the Port Allegany Borough Office.
Services available include assisting constituents with state-related issues or concerns, assistance with driver license and vehicle registration applications, and help in filling out applications for various state programs, such as the senior citizen Property Tax/Rent Rebate and PACE prescription drug assistance programs.