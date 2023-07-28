COUDERSPORT — Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, will offer information about a variety of state programs and services during this year’s Potter County Fair.
“I encourage anyone with questions or concerns about their state government to come by and see us at the fair, or simply stop by to say ‘hello,’” Causer said.
Causer’s table will be staffed in the evenings from Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4. The table will include state maps, as well as brochures and booklets on state programs and services.
People are also welcome to contact Causer’s full-time offices in Bradford, at 78 Main St., 1st floor; telephone (814) 362-4400; Coudersport, at 107 S. Main St., Room 1; telephone (814) 274-9769; and Kane, at 55 Fraley St.; telephone (814) 837-0880; or by going online at RepCauser.com or Facebook.com/RepCauser.