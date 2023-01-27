The state House Republican leadership named its committee chairs on Thursday, with Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, set to lead the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee for the 2023-24 legislative session.
“I got on the committee as soon as I came into the House,” Causer told The Era Thursday evening, “because of how vitally important it is to our district. It’s a great fit for our district because we have the resources here.”
To chair the committee is a tremendous opportunity, the legislator said.
“Now more than ever, Pennsylvania’s role as an energy producer is vital to the future of our Commonwealth and our nation,” Causer said. “I look forward to advancing policies that will grow our energy industry and opposing those that seek to crush it.”
The Environmental Resources and Energy Committee has broad sway over the state’s energy resources and development. This includes regulations and conservation efforts; initiatives related to public lands and their renewable resources; policies affecting surface mining, coal, oil and gas, forestry and mineral leasing; and oversight of air and water resources.
“We need to be maximizing energy production, which will benefit our state and the nation,” he said. That will be his focus, Causer added, “really maximizing energy production and the wise use of our resources.
“We have the resources here, whether it’s oil and gas, or timber issues. Coal is still a big issue in Pennsylvania.”
From his years serving on the committee, he’s learned where he thinks there’s a need to be more aggressive. The committee has legislative oversight of the departments of Environmental Protection and Conservation and Natural Resources. For years, Causer has spoken out about agency bureaucrats who attempt to legislate by passing regulations. Now, he said, “I will be pushing back against overregulation. I’ve seen bureaucrats overregulate continuously. That’s how you stifle development.”
During the administration of former Gov. Tom Wolf, Democrats made efforts to steer away from fossil fuels. Wolf pushed to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multi-state compact in the Northeast to enact a carbon tax on fossil fuels. Republicans, including Causer, opposed Pennsylvania joining RGGI. It went through with regulatory, not legislative, approval.
Causer wants to turn the focus back to the state’s resources.
“Growing our energy industry is the key to success in the state,” Causer said.
In addition to his work as Republican ERE chairman, the legislator was also reappointed to the Pennsylvania Grade Crude Development Advisory Council, on which he has served since its creation under Act 52 of 2016. The council was created to advise and assist the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to prevent overregulation of the conventional oil and gas industry, and to develop a plan to increase production of Pennsylvania grade crude.
Causer was also appointed to serve on the Environmental Quality Board, a 20-member board which is responsible for reviewing and giving final approval to Department of Environmental Protection regulations.
“I look forward to serving in this role,” Causer said. “It’s a great opportunity.”