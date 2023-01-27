Causer MUG

Rep. Martin Causer

The state House Republican leadership named its committee chairs on Thursday, with Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, set to lead the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee for the 2023-24 legislative session.

“I got on the committee as soon as I came into the House,” Causer told The Era Thursday evening, “because of how vitally important it is to our district. It’s a great fit for our district because we have the resources here.”

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos