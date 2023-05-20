There’s a bill in the Pennsylvania House to raise the minimum wage in the state.
While many people agree it’s time to act on the state’s $7.25-an-hour minimum wage, this Democratic Majority-backed bill would nearly triple it.
The National Federal of Independent Business is sounding the alarm over the proposed $21 minimum wage in House Bill 1135.
“Are these elected officials crazy, or are they just pandering to voters by submitting outrageous proposals? Nearly tripling the minimum wage to $21/hour would mean that the average full-time minimum wage worker would receive an annual salary of $43,680,” said NFIB State Director Greg Moreland. “Read that dollar figure again — $43,680 for the entry-level teenager just learning the soft skills of employment.”
State Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, said with an incredulous laugh, “Nothing surprises me anymore in Harrisburg.”
He continued, “What an outrageous proposal. We’re at a time of high inflation. Businesses are struggling to hold on. Can you imagine what this would do to the economy of the state?
“Imagine what grocery stores would do. The cost of food would have to skyrocket just to pay their workers,” Causer said.
“I’ve always been willing to consider a modest increase to the minimum wage, but this is an outrageous proposal.”
Small businesses, struggling to stay afloat after COVID, would be destroyed with out-of-site wage costs.
“Personnel costs are huge expenses for businesses,” Causer said. “The impact would be a significant layoff of employees. They just couldn’t overcome that kind of increase.”
It’s important to think things through, to look at the impacts as well as the perceived benefits, he added.
While acknowledging that the Democrats have a majority, the legislator said, “My own sense is they don’t have the votes for (this bill). We would certainly be fighting against it.
“In government you can never say never, but you have to stay vigilant and get (untenable bills like these) stopped before they can grow legs,” he said. “This would be a job killer and just crush business in the state.”
Moreland agreed with Causer’s opinion.
“Drastically raising labor costs will continue to drive inflationary pressures, leading to much higher consumer costs for goods and services,” concluded Moreland. “Can you imagine what your groceries, dining out, fuel, and other costs will skyrocket to?
“Whatever some lawmakers in Harrisburg may think, small business owners aren’t out at sea in their yachts drinking champagne,” he said. “They can’t afford this proposal. The Commonwealth can’t afford this proposal.”
This bill comes as small business owners continue to struggle to find workers, with 45% (seasonally adjusted) of all owners reporting job openings they could not fill in the current period, according to NFIB’s monthly jobs report. The share of owners with unfilled job openings exceeds the 49-year historical average of 23%. Of those hiring or trying to hire, 92% of owners reported few or no qualified applications for the positions they were trying to fill.