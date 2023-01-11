It’s a new year, a new governor and the same problems facing rural Pennsylvania. In 2023, state Rep. Marty Causer, R-Turtlepoint, said he is “focused on getting things done.”
“There’s no lack of issues,” he said. But working with the new Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, isn’t an issue of concern for Causer, despite their opposite political affiliations.
“I am a person who will work with anyone who will work with me,” he said. “I’ve worked with Josh Shapiro (who served as attorney of the state before being elected governor in November) in the past in the House.”
Combating crime, upholding individual rights and protecting consumers were goals of the attorney general’s office, and something that Causer said were non-partisan and vital.
“I really think we need to focus on things we can work together on,” the legislator said. “There are issues that are not just important in rural Pennsylvania, but they are important statewide. They are not all partisan issues. Let’s find common ground.”
He did acknowledge that won’t always be possible, but said he’s hopeful that progress will be made in spite of partisan differences.
Causer, who has been in office since 2003, has an agenda for the coming year, issues he plans to work on for the good of the region. “First and foremost are the economy and jobs. Everything surrounds that. Building the economy is always a top priority for me.”
Energy production is critical, both for the good of the economy and for the people.
“It’s so vital, not just to our region, but to the entire state,” the legislator said. He recounted how on Christmas Day, with bitter wind and low temperatures, PJM, the operator of the electricity grid for 65 million people in 13 states, asked residents to conserve power.
“Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse,” Causer said. “We shouldn’t be at risk of running out of power. Energy production is going to be a top priority for me.”
Rural schools are another top priority. He mentioned the opening of the engineering building at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford as an exciting development for education in Pennsylvania. Its development has been supported by employers in the region, as it will provide an opportunity to educate students in fields needing to be filled on a local level.
“We’re going to continue to provide support for rural healthcare, making sure people have access to healthcare,” Causer said. “We’ll be continuing to work on things I think we’ve made progress on, like infrastructure improvement,” he added, mentioning broadband and orphan well plugging as areas of progress. “Those are some infrastructure issues that are important where more work needs to be done.”
Another priority for the coming year is an issue that has been hotly debated in recent sessions — election integrity.
“There are so many issues with our election process I think it’s critical to finally get voter ID,” Causer said. He doesn’t agree with critics who say having to produce ID to vote would disenfranchise voters.
“We show ID for everything,” Causer said. “I think people would be more than happy to show ID. Every piece of legislation we considered made sure we’re providing for multiple acceptable forms of IDs.”
He added that it will be a busy year, with so many issues to talk about. “We need to do additional work to support our fire and EMS agencies. They are struggling statewide, but really struggling in rural areas because our population is so spread out.”
At Tuesday’s meeting of the McKean County commissioners, Chairman Tom Kreiner referred to the Buffalo Bills player who collapsed on the field and was saved with CPR and an AED. Causer added, “Tom has worked as a fire chief and on the Mount Jewett ambulance for years. He understands. Minutes are critical in an emergency.
“Getting help to people in some of our communities is a real struggle,” Causer said. “Many of our communities are really struggling to provide service. We need to support all of those agencies, fire and EMS crews.”
He explained he uses every excuse he can to bring fellow legislators to this region “for them to see firsthand truly rural areas. Come up to our area, you’ll see real rural Pennsylvania.
“It’s roads and bridges and rural healthcare and rural schools,” Causer said, “It’s a whole gamut of issues.”
He acknowledged the House is in flux at the moment, and said he doesn’t have committee assignments as of yet. He’s hopeful that will change soon. “It’s time to get moving on these issues.”