HARRISBURG — Port Allegany Borough has been awarded $214,600 in funding for rehabilitation of its town square, Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, announced Thursday.
The project will include construction of pedestrian walkways; installation of utilities; ADA access; landscaping; project sign; and other related site improvements.
“The town square serves as a gathering place for the community, and this is an important investment in ensuring it continues to help bring people together,” Causer said.
The funding was awarded through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ 2022 Community Conservation Partnerships Program. The borough must provide 20% in matching funds.