LITTLE VALLEY – The Cattaraugus County Board of Elections has scheduled poll inspector training classes in advance of the November General Election.
The board is looking to hire election workers for several areas in Cattaraugus County. Registered voters who reside in Cattaraugus County, are able to read and write English, can attend a training class and pass a test are eligible to become poll workers.
Duties include preparing the poll site for voters, greeting and assisting voters during the voting process, closing the poll site, canvassing and reporting election results and assisting other poll workers as needed. On Election Day, inspectors report to the polling site at 5 a.m. to prepare for the polls opening at 6 a.m. and typically work for about an hour after the polls close at 9 p.m.
“Our inspectors range from students to octogenarians and play a key role in assuring election security and fairness. Please consider joining our effort to make every vote count,” said Election Commissioner Kevin Burleson.
“Boards of Elections across New York State are committed to upholding the electoral process. We rely heavily on civic-minded Cattaraugus County residents to ensure fairness in our processes,” said Commissioner Cortney Spittler.
The salary for working Election Day is $241, $142 for a day of Early Voting and $25 for attending the training class. Additional pay may be offered for extra duties as assigned.
The following training class sessions will be offered 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at JCC’s CUTCO Theater Building, 305 N. Barry S., Olean; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 24 at CUTCO Theater; 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 6 at CUTCO Theater or the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections, 207 Rock City St., Little Valley; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections.
Inspectors, who are paid for their service, are certified for one year following the annual training classes, may be assigned to work at one of 55 poll sites throughout the county and/or one of two Early Voting locations for the November General Election or spring Primary Elections. In addition, inspectors may have the opportunity to work village, school or special elections. Inspectors work in bi-partisan teams and are prohibited by law from advocating for any candidate, party or political issue while on duty at the poll site.
Qualified persons who would like to schedule a training class may call the Board of Elections at (716) 938-2400 or -2402 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.