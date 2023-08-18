OLEAN, N.Y. — Have you ever thought about opening your home to a child in need? Would you like to change the life of a child in your community?
If you have ever thought about becoming a foster parent, the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services will hold an informational meeting 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Cutco Theater Building’s Magnano Room, JCC Cattaraugus Campus.
Social Services staff will provide information to all families interested in being foster care/adoptive resources for community children. Staff will be on hand to explain options and the certification process.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Foster Home Finder/Adoption Caseworker Amanda Clute at (716) 701-3668 or Melissa Frary at (716) 701-3692.