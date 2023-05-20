WASHINGTON —U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging Chairman Bob Casey, D-Pa., unveiled a new report, titled “Uninspected and Neglected,” detailing the results of a year-long investigation into the capacity of state survey agencies to oversee health and safety standards at the Nation’s 15,000 nursing homes.
The report examines how decades of underfunding for state survey agencies has led to significant staffing shortages and inadequate oversight, putting nursing home residents at risk, while raising concerns about transparency for current and future nursing home residents and their families.
The investigation found that 32 survey agencies have vacancy rates of 20 percent or higher among nursing home surveyors, including nine states with vacancy rates of 50 percent or higher—shortages states directly linked to inspection delays. Federal data show that 28 percent of the Nation’s nursing homes are behind schedule for standard inspections, which federal law requires be conducted no later than every 15 months, including 1 in 9 that have not received a standard inspection in two years. Casey recently held a hearing in the Aging Committee on this investigation, and heard from witnesses who attested that, despite rising costs to retain staff and increases in workload, survey agencies have not received a meaningful increase in federal funding to complete these critical oversight responsibilities since fiscal year 2015.
“The system responsible for ensuring that nursing homes meet health and safety standards is in crisis,” said Chairman Casey. “My investigation reveals unacceptable rates of vacancies at state survey agencies, threatening the safety and health of nursing home residents as their complaints collect dust while inspectors struggle to meet the demand. These staffing shortages mean that nursing home resident complaints—the same horror stories that we read about in the news about injured or abused seniors—are often not being investigated in a timely fashion. As my report makes clear, we need to invest in robust nursing home oversight and the workforce that carries it out. Without sufficient resources, nursing home residents will continue to be at risk of substandard care.”
Casey’s investigation also found that in the midst of these staffing challenges and inspection delays, states are increasingly turning to costly contractors to fill the gaps, including three national companies that were paid more than $52 million since 2018 to conduct nursing home surveys on behalf of states. The investigation found these contractual arrangements present concerns about possible conflicts of interest related to survey agency use of third-party contracted inspectors, including instances of contractors rendering survey services to state or federal government entities while, at the same time, selling or marketing consulting services to health care providers.