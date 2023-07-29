WASHINGTON — On Friday, U.S. Senators Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Ark., introduced legislation to enhance and expand support, protection and prevention for Americans affected by family violence, domestic violence and dating violence.
The Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act would strengthen services for the more than 1.3 million survivors of domestic violence nationwide and update the National Domestic Violence Hotline to better serve underserved populations, such as people who are deaf or hard of hearing, people with disabilities, and racial and ethnic minorities, by expanding prevention efforts and resources for underserved populations.
“Family violence, domestic violence and dating violence are a public health crisis in this country,” Senator Casey said. “I’m introducing the Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act because there are far too many people in this Nation suffering from abuse and violence, particularly those from underserved communities. I look forward to working with Senator Murkowski to making sure survivors across America have the support they need.”
The Family Violence Prevention and Services Act, which was signed into law in 1984, was the federal government’s first response to the crisis of domestic violence, providing support via grants to domestic violence shelters and programs, including the National Domestic Violence Hotline, and domestic violence coalitions. Survivors receive services such as emergency shelter, crisis counseling, safety planning and assistance recovering from financial abuse and addressing housing insecurity. These programs also provide education and prevention programming to millions of community members annually.