WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., introduced two bills to make the tax code fairer for workers by easing their tax burden and cracking down on corporate anti-union practices.

For too long, the tax code has prioritized corporations over workers. Casey’s Tax Fairness for Workers Act would allow workers to deduct common employment expenses such as travel and uniform costs, restoring a deduction stripped by the 2017 Trump tax law. Workers will be able to deduct business expenses, just as employers can. The bill would also allow workers to deduct their union dues.

