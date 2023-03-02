WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., released a statement on Eli Lilly’s announcement to automatically cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 a month.

In August 2022, Democrats in Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which is already lowering costs and improving health care for millions of Americans. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, insulin copays are capped at $35 per month for more than three million people with diabetes covered by Medicare. Despite efforts by Democrats to expand the cap to the private market, a majority of Senate Republicans blocked the provision, leaving millions of Americans to continue to pay exorbitant prices for lifesaving medication.

Tags

Local & Social