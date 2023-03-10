WASHINGTON — On Thursday, U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging Chairman Bob Casey, D-PA, held a hearing entitled “Uplifting Families, Workers, and Older Adults: Supporting Communities of Care,” which examined the economic benefit of investing in Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS).

Millions of seniors and people with disabilities nationwide rely on caregivers to provide everyday services like help with bathing, eating and managing medications. The caregivers providing these life-sustaining services often live in poverty; direct care workers earn a median wage of roughly $14 per hour. Investing in home care would address the decades-long workforce shortage crisis, creating jobs and allowing family caregivers to return to their careers if they wish. It would also help raise wages and improve benefits for caregivers, which would boost economic activity and consumer spending.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social