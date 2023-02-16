Bob Casey

WASHINGTON — This week, U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and John Fetterman, D-Pa., announced $75,086,000 in federal funding through the infrastructure law to address contaminants like Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in drinking water.

The grant funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will enable Pennsylvania to treat polluted water and conduct water quality testing.

