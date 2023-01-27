WASHINGTON — Thursday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-Pa., chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.-6, are introducing legislation to expand access to home and community-based services for older adults, people with disabilities and injured workers, while increasing pay and improving benefits for the caregivers who provide this life-sustaining care.

The Better Care Better Jobs Act would enhance Medicaid funding for home care, helping many of the over 650,000 people on waiting lists nationally finally receive care in the setting of their choice, allowing them to stay active in their communities, and live independently. This legislation would also strengthen the caregiving workforce, improve quality of life for families, and boost the economy by creating good-paying jobs to make it possible for families and workers alike to thrive economically.

