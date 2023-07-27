WASHINGTON — Wednesday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-Pa., and U.S. Congressman Chris Deluzio, D-Pa.-17, introduced a bipartisan concurrent resolution calling for the immediate release of Marc Fogel.
Fogel is a U.S. citizen and career educator who has been imprisoned by Russia since August 2021 for carrying about half an ounce of medical marijuana, which was legally prescribed to him in Pennsylvania to treat severe medical conditions.
“Marc Fogel has devoted his life to educating students around the world, from Pittsburgh to Oman to Venezuela to Moscow. Because of what can only be understood as a political ploy by Vladimir Putin’s authoritarian regime, he was unjustly sentenced to 14 years in a Russian maximum-security penal colony,” Senator Casey said. “Marc is a loving father and dedicated teacher whose life is in danger. I urge President Biden and his administration to do everything possible to bring Marc home.”
The resolution urges the Biden Administration to prioritize securing the release of Fogel — a Butler County native and Allegheny County resident — and all other U.S. citizens and permanent residents who are wrongfully detained by Russia. U.S. Senators Steve Daines, R-Mont., Jon Tester, D-Mont., and John Fetterman, D-Pa., co-sponsored the resolution in the Senate.
“I am proud to support this resolution calling for Marc Fogel’s release,” Senator Fetterman said. “Let’s be clear: Marc is a schoolteacher who has been turned into a political pawn by Putin. No one deserves that. We’ve got to do everything we can to bring Marc home, and it starts here.”
Senator Casey has been pushing the Biden Administration to prioritize Fogel’s case over the course of the last year. In August, he sent a letter to Secretary Blinken urging the State Department to designate Fogel as “wrongfully detained,” so his case can get the appropriate attention from U.S. officials. Senator Casey followed up in October urging immediate action by the State Department. Senator Casey has helped the Fogel family set up meetings with other Congressional offices and administration officials to help bring attention to Fogel's case and garner support to bring him home.