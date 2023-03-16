WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., is introducing legislation to lower costs for the more than 20 million Americans seeking opioid treatment, including life-saving medication and outpatient treatment programs.

The Maximizing Opioid Recovery Emergency (MORE) Savings Act would eliminate costs for opioid treatment and recovery support services for people with private insurance plans and for people enrolled under a new Medicare pilot program, while increasing federal funding for Medicaid treatment programs. U.S. Representative Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., will introduce companion legislation in the House.

Tags

Local & Social