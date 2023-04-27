WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging Chairman Bob Casey, D-Pa., led a letter to the U.S. Government Accountability Office concerning access to rural and tribal transit services for older adults and people with disabilities.
As federal agencies begin to distribute tens of billions of dollars for public transportation from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), Casey and his colleagues asked the GAO to identify and examine accessibility gaps in rural and tribal transit service so that Congress and the federal government can eliminate barriers to public transportation for older adults and people with disabilities in rural communities.
Fellow Aging Committee members Senators Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., John Fetterman, D-Pa., Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., joined Casey in sending the letter.
“Older adults and people with disabilities are more reliant on public transportation to socialize, shop, and access critical services, such as health care… Rural transit that is accessible for older adults and people with disabilities can therefore provide a vital link for maintaining the mobility of those populations. Without transportation options, older adults in rural and tribal communities may not receive medical care and are at risk of social isolation, depression, and malnutrition,” wrote the senators.
Roughly one quarter of all older adults live in rural areas, and rural communities have higher populations of people with disabilities. In their letter, the senators note that the vast majority of older adults wish to age in place, yet they typically outlive their ability to drive, leading to increased need for public transit for older Americans living in rural areas. Understanding how to best support these communities is critical to implementing federal, state, and local solutions to improve transit for populations that have historically had limited access.