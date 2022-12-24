WASHINGTON — Friday, U.S. Sen.Bob Casey, D-Pa. and Representatives Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., and David McKinley, R-W.Va., announced passage of the Safeguarding Treatment for the Restoration of Ecosystems from Abandoned Mines (STREAM) Act via the Fiscal Year 2023 spending bill. The STREAM Act now goes to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

Acid mine drainage (AMD) — the release of highly acidic water from abandoned mines — is one of the largest sources of water pollution throughout the country and threatens the health and safety of Americans living near abandoned mine lands. This legislation would allow states and tribes to set aside a portion of the abandoned mine land funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) to treat AMD specifically, reducing long-term water pollution and investing in the economic health of their communities.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos