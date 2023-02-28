WASHINGTON — On Monday, U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-PA, and Steve Daines, R-Mont., and U.S. Reps. Bobby Scott, D-Va., and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., are announcing introduction of the Transformation to Competitive Integrated Employment Act, (TCIEA) legislation to end subminimum wages for people with disabilities.
Currently, the Fair Labor Standards Act permits employers to pay people with disabilities below the minimum wage if they hold a certificate to do so. The TCIEA would end this discriminatory practice and support employers transitioning to paying competitive, fair wages to people with disabilities to work in integrated settings in their communities. People with disabilities are better able to achieve financial independence and spend more time engaging in their communities when they transition to competitive employment and work in integrated environments — workplaces that hire both people with disabilities and people without disabilities. The majority of subminimum wage workers have an intellectual or developmental disability and are paid less than $3.50 an hour.
Casey and Scott are also highlighting the results of a new report they requested from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) detailing the Department of Labor’s (DOL) oversight of the 14© certificate program, which allows employers to pay subminimum wages to workers with disabilities. The report finds that between 2012 and 2021, DOL’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) identified over $15 million in unpaid back wages owed to more than 73,500 14© employees due to employers’ failure to fairly compensate employees.
“Paying workers less than the minimum wage is unacceptable. Everyone deserves to be paid a fair wage, and Americans with disabilities are no exception. This commonsense, bipartisan bill would lift up people with disabilities by raising their wages and creating competitive jobs in workplaces that employ both workers with and without disabilities,” said Casey.
“While GAO notes that the number of employers authorized to pay subminimum wages under the 14© program decreased by 50 percent between 2010 and 2019, the data suggest that most 14© workers are earning less than $3.50 per hour. In other words, they are still being denied equal opportunity in America,” said Ranking Member Scott.
“It is long past time for Congress to phase out the subminimum wage for workers with disabilities and expand access to fulfilling employment and economic self-sufficiency,: he continued. “By fostering collaboration between employers and services providers, this bipartisan legislation makes clear that it is not only possible, but beneficial, to invest in fully integrated and competitive jobs for people with disabilities. We must take this next step to ensure that every worker can succeed in the workplace and earn a fair wage.”
The GAO report found that the number of employers paying subminimum wages to people with disabilities has decreased from 3,100 in 2010 to almost 1,600 in 2019, while more people with disabilities, including those with intellectual disabilities, participate in the labor market than ever before.