WASHINGTON — On Monday, U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-PA, and Steve Daines, R-Mont., and U.S. Reps. Bobby Scott, D-Va., and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., are announcing introduction of the Transformation to Competitive Integrated Employment Act, (TCIEA) legislation to end subminimum wages for people with disabilities.

Currently, the Fair Labor Standards Act permits employers to pay people with disabilities below the minimum wage if they hold a certificate to do so. The TCIEA would end this discriminatory practice and support employers transitioning to paying competitive, fair wages to people with disabilities to work in integrated settings in their communities. People with disabilities are better able to achieve financial independence and spend more time engaging in their communities when they transition to competitive employment and work in integrated environments — workplaces that hire both people with disabilities and people without disabilities. The majority of subminimum wage workers have an intellectual or developmental disability and are paid less than $3.50 an hour.

