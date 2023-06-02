WASHINGTON — Wednesday, U.S. Senators Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., introduced legislation to include qualifying motorcycles among the vehicles eligible for the clean vehicle tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act.
The Electric Motorcycle Parity Act would help millions of motorcycle drivers afford American-made, environmentally-friendly motorcycles, strengthen American manufacturing and create jobs while protecting the environment for generations to come.
“Through the clean energy tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act, our Nation has the ability to build a cleaner, safer future for generations to come while re-energizing American manufacturing,” Senator Casey said. “The Electric Motorcycle Parity Act will help more motorcycle drivers reduce our carbon emissions, make the air cleaner in our communities, and help our manufacturers compete in a world where demand for electric vehicles grows.”
The bill is co-sponsored by Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.
The bill is endorsed by the United Steelworkers (UWS), International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW), Harley-Davidson, and LiveWire.