RUTLAND, Vt. — Casella Waste Systems Inc. published its 2022 Sustainability Report on Tuesday, outlining the company’s progress toward its sustainability vision, while elevating five key sustainability metrics to the forefront of its strategic goals.

“With this year’s report, we introduce a distilled focus on five primary goals,” said Casella Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John W. Casella. “While we intend to continue internally measuring our performance against many key sustainability indicators, we believe that elevating our five primary metrics will allow us to maintain a high level of focus around our most important and impactful 2030 goals.”

