SMETHPORT — Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of McKean County held a swearing in ceremony for three new volunteers and a new advocate supervisor on Dec. 2 at the McKean County Courthouse in Smethport.
The newly sworn in volunteers are Kimberli Clifford, Kerri Dach, and Jean Stratton. Peggy Luck, Advocate Supervisor, was also sworn in at the ceremony.
The ceremony started with Honorable Judge John Pavlock giving remarks about the CASA of McKean County program and the impacts of abuse and neglect on the children involved in the foster care system. Suzy Meyer-Page, executive director, gave a speech that pertained to the heroic actions by CASA volunteers. She shared one of her favorite quotes from Mr. Rogers, “Anyone who does anything to help a child is a hero to me.” She discussed the heroic things that CASA volunteers provide to their CASA child/ren on a regular basis, not expecting anything in return.
The program proceeded with Pavlock officially swearing in the three volunteers and new advocate supervisor. The ceremony ended with newly sworn in Advocate Supervisor, Peggy Luck sharing her thoughts about the newly sworn in volunteers. Light refreshments in the rotunda at the courthouse occurred following the ceremony.
CASA of McKean County is always looking for volunteers. A new training class is scheduled to begin in Spring 2023. If you are interested in helping the most vulnerable children in our county, you can fill out an on-line application on www.casamckean.org or call 814-568-2170.