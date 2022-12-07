CASA of McKean County

Advocate Supervisor, Peggy Luck; Volunteer Kimberli Clifford; Volunteer Jean Stratton; Volunteer, Kerri Dach; and Honorable Judge John Pavlock.

 Photo provided

SMETHPORT — Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of McKean County held a swearing in ceremony for three new volunteers and a new advocate supervisor on Dec. 2 at the McKean County Courthouse in Smethport.

The newly sworn in volunteers are Kimberli Clifford, Kerri Dach, and Jean Stratton. Peggy Luck, Advocate Supervisor, was also sworn in at the ceremony.

