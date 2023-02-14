ST. MARYS — The Dickinson Center, Inc. Parents as Teachers Program hosts Coffee and Chit Chat on the second Friday of every month from 10 to 11 a.m. for Elk County parents and guardians to connect with others and discuss a variety of parent/child/family topics.
The February meeting, held on the tenth, discussed highway safety. Josh Woods, community traffic safety project coordinator with Highway Safety Network, and Tim Nebgen, safety press officer with PennDOT District 2-0 attended Coffee and Chit Chat. They gave a presentation on impaired and distracted driving and offered general safe driving tips.