CARE for Children is again a recipient of the Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofit Organizations’ Seal of Excellence for successfully completing their rigorous Standards for Excellence® accreditation program.
CARE for Children voluntarily opened itself up to analysis by a “jury of its peers.” The peer review team examined CARE for compliance with the Standards for Excellence®: An Ethics and Accountability Code for the Nonprofit Sector, in areas including: Mission, Strategy and Evaluation; Leadership: Board, Staff, and Volunteers; Legal Compliance and Ethics; Finance and Operations; Resource Development; and Public Awareness, Engagement, and Advocacy.
PANO evaluates fundamental values such as honesty, integrity, fairness, respect, trust, responsibility, and accountability, all of which are inherently important in the nonprofit world. CARE’s programs and services, management, fundraising and financial practices were subjected to in-depth examination prior to earning accreditation.
Tyler R. Hannah, president of CARE for Children’s board of directors, commented, “CARE is extremely proud of this accreditation and distinction. Along with our board of directors, our staff’s hard work proves that CARE operates at maximum efficiency in order to have a maximum impact on our mission of improving the lives of children of all abilities.”
CARE for Children was first awarded the Seal of Excellence in 2004, and was re-accredited in 2007, 2013, 2017 and most recently in December 2022.
“Recertification for the Standards for Excellence is a rigorous process which is the ‘Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval’ for non-profit organizations. CARE is the only organization in McKean County that is accredited through this program. The process and accreditation demonstrate ethical transparency, organizational sustainability and adherence to best practices,” said Karen Gelston, CARE board member and chair of the Policy and Personnel Committee.
“The Seal of Excellence is granted to well-managed, responsibly governed organizations that are deserving of the public’s trust,” explained Tish Mogan, Standards for Excellence director for PANO. “CARE’s Board and staff have shown an extensive level of commitment to this process, and their pursuit of the Seal of Excellence confirms that they believe strongly in promoting a culture of ethics in their operations and governance.” Anne Gingerich, PANO’s executive director, added: “CARE can focus even more fully on advancing their mission of improving the lives of children of all abilities because the Standards set the conditions for their internal systems to run as efficiently and effectively as possible. The Seal of Excellence is truly one of the ways that organizations can better position themselves to reach their fullest potential.”