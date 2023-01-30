Seal of Excellence

From left, CARE for Children board members Tyler R. Hannah, president, and Karen Gelston, Chair of the Policy and Personnel Committee, along with CARE Executive Director, Tina M. Martin display CARE’s re-accreditation certificate from PANO’s Standards for Excellence Program.

 Photo provided

CARE for Children is again a recipient of the Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofit Organizations’ Seal of Excellence for successfully completing their rigorous Standards for Excellence® accreditation program.

CARE for Children voluntarily opened itself up to analysis by a “jury of its peers.” The peer review team examined CARE for compliance with the Standards for Excellence®: An Ethics and Accountability Code for the Nonprofit Sector, in areas including: Mission, Strategy and Evaluation; Leadership: Board, Staff, and Volunteers; Legal Compliance and Ethics; Finance and Operations; Resource Development; and Public Awareness, Engagement, and Advocacy.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos