The CARE for Children Board of Directors will host a reception as part of their annual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Bradford Club.
During the event, the board will honor The Rotary Club of Bradford in recognition of their long standing partnership and support of CARE and in honor of the Club’s 100th anniversary. The board will also honor CARE staff who have reached milestone years of service within the organization.
The cocktail reception will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.
Reservations for the annual meeting will be accepted through Wednesday, Nov. 23, and can be made by calling the CARE office or by emailing reception@careforchildren.info. The cost is $25 per person.
CARE for Children is a non-profit organization which provides pediatric therapy services, early learning programs, child safety and injury prevention initiatives and community outreach services for children of all abilities in McKean County and the surrounding region.