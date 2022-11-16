The CARE for Children Board of Directors will host a reception as part of their annual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Bradford Club.

During the event, the board will honor The Rotary Club of Bradford in recognition of their long standing partnership and support of CARE and in honor of the Club’s 100th anniversary. The board will also honor CARE staff who have reached milestone years of service within the organization.

