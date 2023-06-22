Registration for the Penn State Extension presentation, Fundamentals of Carbon Capture and Carbon Capture Flooding, is open. The webinar is scheduled for noon on June 27. Registered participants will receive a recording of the presentation as well.
The limited space presentation will explore the fundamental principles of carbon capture and carbon flooding as it relates to oil and natural gas development. The principles discussed of carbon capture and carbon capture (CO2) flooding are based on research by and presented by Dr. Lanny Schoeling, who has extensive research and practical experience in the industry across North America and internationally.
It will focus on the reservoir, well design, and surface facilities. Of particular interest, we will discuss the screening of locations and the economics, including the USA 45Q tax credit incentive. This webinar would benefit energy regulators and energy policymakers.
Register online: www.bit.ly/carbonJune2023.
Any questions about this webinar should be directed to Jon Laughner at jbl14@psu.edu.