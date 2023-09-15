Free car seat safety checks, by certified child passenger safety technicians, will be offered 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Ashley Booth Griffin CARE for Children Center, 723 E. Main St.
The event is part of Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 17 to 23, and will include instruction on how to install and use car seats correctly. Technicians will also help determine if a child is in the right seat for their age and size, and explain the importance of registering car seats with their manufacturers so parents and caregivers can be notified if there is a recall.
For the car seat checks, appointments are requested but not necessary. For those interested in scheduling a time, call CARE at (814) 362-4621 or email reception@careforchildren.info. Parents/ guardians are asked to bring both the vehicle manual and car seat instructions if available. The child should be present for proper fitting.