AUSTIN — Be prepared. Many know this as the Boy Scout motto, but what does it really mean?
Imagine you are out hunting (or on a walk) in the woods, and somehow, you get turned around and lose the trail. Or the sun goes down faster than you planned it would. Or the weather changes to something scary. Or you are injured and cannot return to the starting point.
Next, imagine that there is no cell phone service, no data availability, no technology at your fingertips to contact anyone for help.
Are you prepared? Would you know how to start a fire in the snow, or get enough smoke going to signal for help? Are the right tools in your day pack to get you through the night? Can you make a shelter for protection?
If the answer is ‘no,’ then the free winter survival skills program at Sinnemahoning State Park, from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, is for you.
“This is a class to learn how to survive the night and how to be found. This is not going to teach you how to live like they do on the show “Alone,” because that would take much longer than two hours,” said Kim Lott, Environmental Educator with Sinnemahoning State Park and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
Experienced Mountaineer Search and Rescue team member Steve Bajor will teach the Winter Survival Skills program.
Bajor explained “this is not a bushcraft class, this is something to keep you going until the search teams can get to you.” He will focus mainly on:
- basic necessities that people should always carry with them when exploring the outdoors;
- the steps to take when lost;
- how to keep safe and warm overnight; and
- how to improve the chances of being found.
Lott said, “We are very excited to have Steve come in to teach again. He did the program for Women in the Wilds and all the ladies loved it and learned so much. Steve is passionate about keeping people safe and genuinely cares that people learn about survival.”
The program begins indoors in the park’s Wildlife Center classroom with a presentation and kit-making.
“The kit is going to be basic because what you need and what I need are two different things,” Bajor said. “We will make a fire starter, a basic one. Then we will go over other items that participants can add to their kits.” Then the program will move outdoors for hands-on practice in an off-trail area.
“He is going to go over where to place a shelter with the intent to be found, how to have smoke seen without burning down the forest, and how to communicate with others,” explained Lott.
Pre-registration is required for this class but Lott said she would not turn anyone away.
Sinnemahoning State Park is located at 4843 Park Drive in Austin in Potter County.
Two years before the formation of the Boy Scouts of America, back in 1908, an English soldier, Robert Baden-Powell wrote a piece for the then “Scouting for Boys” magazine and explained that to be prepared means that, “you are always in a state of readiness in mind and body to do your duty.”
And this is the kind of preparedness one will need if they find themselves lost in the regional wilderness.