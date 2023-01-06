Winter survival at Sinnemahoning

Steve Bajor shares tips and tricks on emergency winter survival.

 DCNR photo.

AUSTIN — Be prepared. Many know this as the Boy Scout motto, but what does it really mean?

Imagine you are out hunting (or on a walk) in the woods, and somehow, you get turned around and lose the trail. Or the sun goes down faster than you planned it would. Or the weather changes to something scary. Or you are injured and cannot return to the starting point.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos