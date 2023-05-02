When less than half of the people Steve VanEerdan spoke to in Cameron County had heard about the Maryland Air National Guard’s proposal for low-flying training over the PA Wilds, he decided to do something about it.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, he will be holding an information session at the Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library in Emporium.
“I have no idea how many people are going to show. I hope we fill it up,” he said.
VanEerdan is the chair of the Sinnemahoning Watershed Association. He’s been following the process, and was quite surprised when the Finding Of No Significant Impact (FONSI) was released by the Guard. There’s another public comment period on the project which ends May 17.
Speak up, VanEerdan said.
“It’s shocking considering the significance of the proposal that so few people know what’s about to happen,” he said. He praised The Era for running multiple stories on the process, but lamented that the information isn’t sinking in for residents.
The Maryland Guard, VanEerdan said, never made a “sincere effort to help people understand what they were proposing.”
He’s spoken to the Watershed Association, Cameron County Conservation District and to the Rotary Club to inform and encourage comment. Not many people knew what was happening with the proposal.
“I’m hoping to get people to get out some emails, or to pick up a pen,” he said.
He stressed that he is a strong supporter of the military — “I’ve got two daughters in the military” — but his concerns are with transparency and long-term impacts.
“For (the Maryland Guard) to state in the FONSI there will be no significant impact is almost laughable,” he said. “This merits a full environmental impact statement.
“I’ve been in Cameron County for 18 or so years. I feel very fortunate to call this place home. I’m drawn to the peace and the quiet. I’m drawn to the beautiful woods. We enjoy the occasional aircraft that flies by now. But that’s completely different than what’s being proposed with this low-altitude business,” VanEerdan said.
The Maryland Guard is proposing a low-fly zone for training pilots in the A-10 Warthog, which is currently being phased out by the Air Force to be replaced by the F-16, and later by the F-35, both significantly louder aircraft.
The proposal is for flights between 100 feet above ground to 7,999 feet, two hours a day with no more than six total aircraft, 170 days a year including weekends. Nighttime operations would be at above 1,000 feet. Flights would normally be between 10 a.m. and noon, and between 2 and 4 p.m. The majority of the flight time would be at higher altitudes, with 10 minutes or less below 1,000 feet, reads information from the ANG.
However, the proposal would also allow other units to use the airspace.
“We need to understand what’s about to happen,” VanEerdan said. “The object is to light a fire under the locals. For us to blindly trust what the Maryland Air National Guard has put together, that’s not right. The fact they have not made themselves available for public meetings speaks volumes.”
VanEerdan said people have a “I can’t do anything about it” attitude, but this is a “speak now or forever hold your peace” situation.
“If we can at least make reasonable requests, then we would have tried,” he said.
He will provide contact information for the Maryland Guard’s comments on the proposal, as well as email contacts for elected officials.
“We’re going to encourage the people who attend to state their support for the military, request the Maryland Air National Guard come to the area, share the information directly from them, provide a venue where the public can ask questions, extend the comment period so the public can reply and ultimately, to do a full environmental impact statement.”