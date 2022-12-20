The Bradford man accused of shooting another in the back outside of his Congress Street home in May is trying to get evidence against him suppressed.
Frederick “Ricky” Camejo Jr., 29, of 166 Congress St., is jailed without bail on charges including homicide, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and three counts of recklessly endangering another person. He is represented by private attorney Justin Panighetti of Erie.
According to the criminal complaint, at 3:02 a.m. May 29, city police responded to a disturbance involving shots fired at 166 Congress St. Upon arrival, officers found Fomby, who had been shot. Officers secured the scene and detained Camejo, who “stated he was the one that had shot Fomby.”
EMS was called to the scene, and found Fomby was dead. The McKean County coroner was called to the scene to remove the body. The cause of death was ruled homicide from a gunshot wound to the torso, the complaint stated.
Police said Camejo and Fomby had been engaged in a verbal argument in front of Camejo’s residence at 166 Congress St. As a result, “Camejo pulled a handgun and fired several shots into the air and across the street with at least one round striking an occupied structure” at 163 Congress St., the complaint stated.
Camejo then pointed the gun at Fomby, who was on the stairs in front of Camejo’s home as they argued. Fomby turned away, walking down the stairs at which point Camejo fired several shots at him, striking him several times in the upper torso and leg, killing him, the complaint stated.
Fomby, 38, was from Buffalo, N.Y.
At the preliminary hearing in the case, video evidence from a home surveillance camera appeared to show Fomby turn from an altercation and flee down stairs before he was shot four times.
In a pretrial motion filed last Friday in the case, Camejo’s attorney asked the judge to suppress the seizure of Camejo’s cell phone, legally owned firearms from his residence, and any evidence admitted after the seizure of Camejo’s cell phone.
Panighetti argued that no facts within the search warrant provided probable cause to indicate that evidence of a crime would be found on the phone, and therefore, its seizure was a violation of Camejo’s rights under the Fourth and Fourteenth amendments.
Regarding the seizure of firearms, the attorney said “the firearm used in this incident was turned over and recovered at the scene.” However, he alleged, the search warrant “appears to insinuate that the weapon used in the offense has yet to be acquired and that said search warrant is necessary to search for and seize the firearm in question,” the motion read.
The legally owned weapons inside the home were not “connected with criminal activity” as is necessary for probable cause for seizure, he alleged.
Any evidence that came after the alleged illegal search of Camejo’s phone should be suppressed as “fruits of the poisonous tree,” the motion read.
The attorney moved to suppress a second search warrant for the phone, issued June 17, which was seeking all messages, Facebook Messenger messages and phone call logs that would be associated with the homicide. Again, Panighetti said there is no probable cause to support it.
He also made a motion for individual voir dire of prospective jurors in the case, rather than questioning them in a group should there be a trial in the case, and asked for extra time to file additional pre-trial motions based on additional discovery.
As of Monday, the District Attorney’s office had yet to file a response.
Camejo has a “last day to plea” hearing scheduled for Jan. 19 in McKean County Court.