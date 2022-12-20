The Bradford man accused of shooting another in the back outside of his Congress Street home in May is trying to get evidence against him suppressed.

Frederick “Ricky” Camejo Jr., 29, of 166 Congress St., is jailed without bail on charges including homicide, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and three counts of recklessly endangering another person. He is represented by private attorney Justin Panighetti of Erie.

