During the meeting of the Bradford City Council Tuesday evening, members accepted the $328,163 quote and authorized payment for Jeffrey Associates for Callahan Park playground equipment, materials, and its installation.
The funding for the new playground will be provided by Kiwanis Club of Bradford, a Community Development Block Grant, and a grant from Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Council also clarified how the quoted amount breaks down: $235,925 for the playground equipment, $13,998 to furnish 500 yards of engineered wood fiber with fabric, and $78,240 to install the equipment and engineered wood fiber.
“It’s been a longtime coming,” said Mayor Tom Riel. “A lot of people worked together on this, from design to funding — It will be a welcome project.” Riel made it clear as well that no taxpayer funds are being used for this project.
Public Works and Park Director Chip Comilla and Councilwoman Karen Costello-Pecht both agreed the playground is going to be a wonderful addition to the park.
Mitchel Hayden was appointed as a full-time Police Officer in the City of Bradford Police Department effective Jan. 16, his status will be probationary as a new hire.
Police Chief Mike Ward and Riel said of Hayden, he is a Pitt-Bradford graduate with a degree in criminal justice and recently received his Act 120 certification from Mercyhurst. Both Ward and Riel are happy to have Hayden in the ranks.
As the city celebrates a new officer, they also celebrate a retirement.
“On behalf of the City of Bradford and its residents, I want to thank Officer Jason Putt for his longtime service to the community,” said Riel. “We congratulate you on your retirement.”
Ward said, “Putt has served all his life. He was in the Air Force, then he spent 10 years in Warren as an officer before coming to the city in 2005. He will be missed.”
The police department had a few expenses that were approved during the council meeting. Payment of $5,785.25 to Markl Supply Company Inc. for police equipment and payment of $811 to Team Force Inc. K-9 Unit vehicle maintenance. Additionally, Anthony Lama’s bid of $500, the only bid received, to purchase a 2007 Dodge Charger, was approved.
Several appointments, reappointments, and agreements were made during the council meeting. The council unanimously voted to authorize and execute an agreement between the City of Bradford Fire Department and Jay Bradish-Bradish Associates for assistance in determining the origin and causes of fires in the City of Bradford. This contract is valid through Dec. 31.
They also made appointments/reappointments to various Authorities, Boards and Commissions as follows: Bradford Area Public Library, Matthew Mongillo, 3-years and Colette Roessler, 3-years; Civil Service Commission, Rick Cottilion, 4-years and Steve Caskey, 4-years; Downtown Bradford Business District Authority (DBBDA), Joe Yaros, 5-years and Katie Costello, 5-years; Historical Architectural Review Board (HARB), John Place, 5-years, Candy Smith, 5-years, and Tom Seagren, 5-years; Zoning Hearing Board, Larry Visbisky (Alternate), 3-years and Ceegan Danielson, 3-years; Redevelopment Authority, Fred Proper, 5-years and Roy Pedersen, 5-years.
Robert Douglass was reappointed to the Bradford Sanitary Authority for a term set to expire on Dec. 31, 2026.
A couple of residents spoke at the Tuesday meeting.
A retired man approached council to ask if they could do anything about the “water company and how much they have raised rates.” Riel explained that the council appoints members to the Bradford City Water Authority but that is as far as it goes, that the council does not have any control over the rates they charge. Council member Terry Lopus suggested the resident attend a Water Authority meeting, “on the 4th Wednesday of each month at noon. The next one is January 25.”
Another resident addressed council with an update about his Community Gardens project and trying to get it started. Cody Lunn explained that he has a few sites in mind with the right amount of land and has started a GoFundMe page (Bradford Community Gardens) in hopes of gaining financial support from the area. He is looking for public backing. If anyone is interested in more information contact Lunn at clunn92211@gmail.com or (814) 331-8629.
Council authorized the execution of a contract and approved payment in the amount of $6,520, a portion of which will be reimbursed with the Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP) Grant funds, to Savvy Citizen for a Community Engagement/Notification System.
Finally, the bid received on Dec. 27, 2022, from Bradco Supply Co. and R & R Truck Sales for one 2023 or latest model garbage truck was rejected. Council will put another bid request out at a later date.