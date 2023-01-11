During the meeting of the Bradford City Council Tuesday evening, members accepted the $328,163 quote and authorized payment for Jeffrey Associates for Callahan Park playground equipment, materials, and its installation.

The funding for the new playground will be provided by Kiwanis Club of Bradford, a Community Development Block Grant, and a grant from Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Council also clarified how the quoted amount breaks down: $235,925 for the playground equipment, $13,998 to furnish 500 yards of engineered wood fiber with fabric, and $78,240 to install the equipment and engineered wood fiber.

