WELLSBORO, Pa. – C&N recognized the importance of investing in local education with donations totaling $800,000 to area Educational Improvement, Scholarship and Pre-Kindergarten Scholarship Organizations. These donations were made under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC). Counties including Bradford, Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Chester, Lancaster, York, Lycoming, Cameron, McKean, Potter, and Tioga received funding.
The following organizations were presented with checks that will support their investment in education, and ensure the sustained growth and flourishing of local economies through the First Community Foundation Partnership of PennsylvaniaIn Cameron, McKean and Potter Counties, Austin Area School District received $2,000; Cameron County Area School District, $10,000; Coudersport Area School District, $14,000; Port Allegany Area School District, $2,000; Sullivan County Area School District, $13,900; and Pennsylvania Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship Inc., $3,000.
Education is key to a strong and prosperous community. However, there are many budgetary roadblocks preventing children from receiving the level of education they deserve. C&N is committed to closing this gap by supporting local organizations that have made it their mission to ensure every child has access to educational opportunities.
“At C&N, we believe we play an important role in our local communities. It all starts with our youth — doing our part to provide them with valuable opportunities to learn and grow will lead to a brighter future for all of us,” said Brad Scovill, president & CEO of C&N.
C&N is an independent community bank providing complete banking, financial, investment and insurance services through 30 full-service offices located throughout Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga, counties in Pennsylvania and Steuben County in NY. C&N also operates two loan production offices in Elmira, NY and York, PA, which offer commercial, residential and consumer lending services. C&N can be found on the web at cnbankpa.com. The Company’s stock is listed on NASDAQ Capital Market Securities under the symbol CZNC.