QUINCY, Mass. — Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has deployed the first of what will be a fleet of bucket trucks retrofitted with electric power.
Breezeline plans to transition its fleet of gas-powered internal combustion engine vehicles to electric power over time by replacing end-of-life vehicles with new electric vehicles (EVs) and converting its existing fleet to electric power.
“Breezeline is leading the way in the cable industry to transform our legacy fleets with a zero-emission, green energy solution,” said Frank van der Post, president of Breezeline. “This is a major step in our commitment to reduce our operational emissions by 65% by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.”
Breezeline has partnered with ZEVXTM to deploy the electric power retrofit solution. ZEVX battery electric powertrain and power system products are designed to quickly migrate Class 2-5 commercial fleet assets to zero carbon using existing automotive service infrastructure.