The Bradford Area Alliance announced the launch of the fourth annual Harvey L. Golubock Business Competition – the Spark to Fuel Your Business.
Applications are now being accepted. Applicants will vie for up to $20,000 in funding to grow a business locally. Do you have the next great idea? Whether it is a new app, a new product, a new store, a consulting business or perhaps a seasonal business, the Bradford Area Alliance wants to help you make that idea a reality. The competition is open to anyone who would like to open a new business in the area, as well as any existing business that is interested in expanding into a new venture.
This year’s competition is made possible through sponsorship and support from many local organizations and industry. Julie Marasco, Regional President of Northwest Bank and Bradford Area Alliance President said, “Northwest is pleased to continue supporting this successful initiative. It is exciting to see new businesses and existing businesses grow and expand in our community. This project is the spark that supports the innovative entrepreneurs in our community.”
Interested parties should visit www.BradfordAreaAlliance.com for more details. The first step is to complete an easy online contact form. The Alliance will contact you once the form is submitted to help with next steps and additional information on resources available. Finalists will be announced in early October. Finalists will be asked to submit a completed business plan and will participate in a public Pitch Event (similar to “Shark Tank”) being held Oct. 20.
“We are now coming into the fourth year of the competition and it’s exciting to hit a new benchmark in having received 100 submittals for amazing ideas. Because of our rich history in independent oil production, a strong spirit of entrepreneurism and innovation exists in our community. Anyone thinking of starting their own business is encouraged to reach out to us,” said Carolyn Boser Newhouse, executive director of the Bradford Area Alliance.
With plans for a year-after-year competition that helps grow new jobs in the area, the Harvey L. Golubock Bradford Business Competition Fund has been established at the McKean County Community Foundation (MCCF) to honor Golubock. For additional information regarding this new fund, call the MCCF at (844) 238-2289.