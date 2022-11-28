Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court in Buffalo on May 19. Gendron, a white gunman who targeted a Buffalo supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood, pleaded guilty on Monday, Nov. 28, to killing 10 people and wounding three others.

 AP file

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The white gunman who massacred 10 Black shoppers and workers at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded guilty Monday to murder and hate-motivated terrorism charges, guaranteeing that he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Payton Gendron, 19, entered the plea Monday in a courthouse roughly two miles from the grocery store where he used a semiautomatic rifle and body armor to carry out a racist assault he hoped would help preserve white power in the U.S.

