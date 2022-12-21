SMETHPORT — Over the last week, the members of the Bucktail American Legion Post 138 in Smethport have been incredibly busy spreading love and doing community service in their area.
Several Legionnaires visited with the residents of the Lakeview Senior Care And Living Center who were military veterans and delivered holiday gifts while there. The Legion Auxiliary members visited with the deserving children, delivering six bags of gifts and a basket full of essentials at Smethport Elementary School.
American Legion Riders Bucktail Chapter also presented a gift of food, clothing and toys to a local charity to assist local families in need.
And, over the weekend, the Bucktail Sons of the American Legion (SAL) completed their yearly fundraising program in coordination with Wreaths Across America. They placed 1,143 wreaths, with some additional volunteer help by our local cub scouts, on veterans’ graves in the local Smethport Area. For a limited time, those interested in purchasing wreaths again for next year can get an early start with an incredible deal, buy one get one through Jan. 15. Contact a member of the SAL for more information.
The American Legion Family welcomes those who enjoy community service and who qualify as a veteran or are a family member of a veteran. For more information about membership, stop in at the American Legion Post 138, 419 W. Main Street, Smethport or call us at (814) 887-5151, or see a current member for assistance in signing up.