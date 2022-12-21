Auxiliary Christmas

Christmas came early to some deserving children thanks to the Legion Auxiliary who dropped off gifts and essentials to elementary students in Smethport.

 Photo submitted

SMETHPORT — Over the last week, the members of the Bucktail American Legion Post 138 in Smethport have been incredibly busy spreading love and doing community service in their area.

Several Legionnaires visited with the residents of the Lakeview Senior Care And Living Center who were military veterans and delivered holiday gifts while there. The Legion Auxiliary members visited with the deserving children, delivering six bags of gifts and a basket full of essentials at Smethport Elementary School.

