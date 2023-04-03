The Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department, in its 67th year of service to Bradford Township, held its 41st annual awards banquet on Saturday, April 1. Over 65 members and invited guests attended the event. A buffet dinner preceded the awards ceremony.
The guest speaker for the event was Captain Jeremy Saul of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire. He is a nationally certified instructor of “Situational Awareness” and gave an enlightening presentation on how important it is for firefighters to be aware of the changing situations around them.
Service awards were presented to Fire Chief Dan Burkhouse, 45 years; Dick Williams, 40 years; Randy Grandinetti, 20 years of service and distinguished lifetime membership; Dillon Goodreau and Randy Wolfgang, 5 years.
Also receiving awards, but not present were Jerry Spindler, 45 years; Nick Colley and Dan Disney, 10 years. Colley also received the award for “Service Above and Beyond.”
Assistant Chiefs Bob Eliason and Tim Burkhouse presented training awards to 15 firefighters. Qualifications for training awards include completing a minimum of 32 hours of certified training and attending at least 50% of the in-house training nights available. Members receiving the award were Chief Burkhouse, Tim Burkhouse, Colley, Eliason, Nic Erickson, Goodreau, Robert Mackie, Bobbie Mackie, Jim Maze, Mike Maze, Chad Miller, Matt Mongillo, Chad Niver, Cyle Wolfgang and Randy Wolfgang. Overall, department members participated in 1,678-man hours of certified training and 1,284-man hours of in-house training.
The evening concluded with a “Year in Review” video presentation of training and incidents that members participated in during 2022.