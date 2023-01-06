The residents of Bradford Township gathered together Thursday evening at the Bradford Area Public Library to discuss areas of concern and possible solutions.
Laree Sue Behan, supervisor, attended, as she did previously. She was the only supervisor in attendance, however, Steve Mascho is still recuperating from surgery.
The meeting came to order like many governmental meetings — with the “Pledge of Allegiance.” After which, township resident Dan McCarthy stated, “we are not here to throw knives at each other, we are here to hear concerns we all have. This group is for all of us to talk and be heard.” He added that the group formed because too much “was being done incorrectly, sometimes possibly even illegally” in the township and it needs to stop.
Major concerns noted at this meeting revolved around how much money the township spends, asking about how the township could partner with another area to complete projects, and if it were possible to increase the number of supervisors on the board from three to five.
It was pointed out that the township has purchased new excavators, a skid steer, mower, and several trucks recently, and has street sweepers. One resident pointed out that it would save money to trade services with another municipality, and that savings should go toward road repairs. Many agreed.
Over a year ago, during a regular monthly meeting of the Township Supervisors, McCarthy suggested the township put out a list of all the township roads with a schedule of when each would be worked on. Thursday night he went over this with the group and said, “This would give everyone a feeling of planning going on, that the township was forward looking and residents would know when things would get done.” There is no list at the township building yet.
A few said they don’t go to township meetings anymore, as the meetings are too disquieting.
A resident named David, stated, “I am appalIed because two people want to take over everything. I have lived here for 50 years, and had a business with over 200 employees. There are words in my vocabulary. But I would never use those words against my employees, and that these supervisors talk to people the way they do…I’m not sure if this is the group that can change anything, but someone in the Commonwealth has to.”
The residents are restless over the continuous two-to-one voting, and have been for years. Some asked about making the township a five-supervisor board; however, it was noted that the number may not matter, as is the case in other areas. With five, the votes would likely go three-to-two, or there could be a lone tiebreaker who always ends up “odd man out.” Another resident asked if all the supervisors could be replaced at once and just let the township start over. While others noted that “voting is not a popularity contest” and when voting is not taken seriously, this is what happens.
There is also a concern that the secretary/treasurer has too much authority. They wanted to know why the supervisors don’t seem to know what is going on without checking with her, even to confirm grant money is indeed a grant, as one person put it. Another mentioned, “they don’t know the issues in the township because they aren’t studying them, they come to the meetings and get handed what she gives them. They don’t understand that the residents want supervisors who know the answers.” They expressed an unease in an appointed position having as much control as this one does.
A possible solution was addressed for when supervisors don’t have all the answers, because the group noted it would be expected that they would need time, occasionally. “Add Old Business and New Business sections to the agenda. This way old matters can be discussed as well as new stuff,” seemed to be the consensus.
Another solution discussed was to form a township committee to oversee the supervisors so they can’t make costly expenditures without a group of residents checking in and understanding why the purchases are necessary.
However, as some pointed out, to get things like these on the agenda, the supervisors would need to motion and vote on it. Then, someone said, “with what we have now, we would get who they wanted, like they do with Jim Erwin.”
The hope is, according to the group, that the new solicitor will help the supervisors during meetings to explain matters that mean something to residents, rather than dismissing and ignoring residents.
“Sometimes it seems as though democracy has been thrown out the window out here. The only way we can get out of it is to move — and after living here for 50 years, I don’t want to move,” said David, a longtime resident of the township.
McCarthy addressed this with, “we are not here to bring in the moving vans. We want to fix what we have. We want to affect change — that is the goal.”
The next meeting of concerned citizens of Bradford Township will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Bradford Area Public Library. The group can also be found on Facebook at BradfordTownshipConcernedCitizens.