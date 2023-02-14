New BT Solicitor

Bradford Township supervisors welcomed Anthony Alfieri as their new solicitor Monday night.

 Era photo by Mandy Colosimo

The monthly meetings of the Bradford Township supervisors have been unpredictable of late.

On Monday, residents gathered in the township building to witness for themselves reactions to a much-anticipated, and unpopular, measure to impose order during the meetings.

