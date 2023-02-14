The monthly meetings of the Bradford Township supervisors have been unpredictable of late.
On Monday, residents gathered in the township building to witness for themselves reactions to a much-anticipated, and unpopular, measure to impose order during the meetings.
The supervisors, Mark Cline, Laree Sue Behan, and Steve Mascho, made it through the agenda, discussed a few of the items with each other and voted together on everything Monday night.
The new township solicitor, Anthony Alfieri, was in attendance at the meeting. He watched with interest as the supervisors went from general agreement to the perceived bickering for which they’ve become known to residents.
The chatter before the meeting, in a standing-room-only space, consisted of, “don’t speak or they will have the police take you out,” “really, only three minutes to talk,” and others were chiming in with another point, “this is the way it is supposed to be, but let’s see if they (the supervisors) can be civil.”
Residents were referring to the resolution that was later passed, unanimously, to adopt a set of rules and regulations for the conduct of meetings and the maintenance of order. The details of the ordinance are below.
As the business portion wrapped up, Behan was given the floor to address the residents. She showed off a laminated list of all the roads in the township and their status; however, when questioned by residents about when the roads would be repaired, she stated she would not be adding dates to the list, and adding that she did something similar with the bridges and “got chewed up.”
A resident asked if a member of the road crew went with her to assess, and she confirmed that the “road foreman” and she drove all over and then Kenny Swanson also drove around. Residents told her that the list is useless if it doesn’t tell when roads will be repaired.
She replied, “Do you know all these roads? We drove all over.” She was confronted about the expense of the bridges and stated, “This is the last bridge.”
But, another resident asked about Cline’s status as the supervisor of roads and bridges, and before Cline could respond, Behan said, “he’s in the woods, we help each other out.”
She also told the residents that if everyone in the township paid their taxes, the township would have around $740,000 to use on roads and maintenance and other projects. Yet, it was also stated that 96% of township residents pay their taxes.
She pointed out that residents had been calling her out for voting on the union contract, for which her spouse is a member. She said she spoke to the attorney who told her that as long as Frank Behan’s raise was not more than any of the other union employees, she was allowed to vote.
And, since Behan brought it up, said a resident, he asked about the raise that the secretary/treasurer received and why she was paid so much. Susan Gibiser responded, “it’s in my contract, I have two jobs. The raise was 7.2% to be exact.”
But when the resident asked if Gibiser was union, he was told no. He asked if she had a contract, and was again told no. Cline and Behan agreed that Gibiser was a non-union employee and that there was not a contract — thought, Gibiser stated the raise was in her contract.
The resident wanted to know, if paying someone a wage to keep them in the job, as someone else had suggested, why not pay the road crew more as well.
Behan said, “‘cause then we are going to raise taxes, and you don’t want that.” Behan asked the questioning resident, “Do you want her job?”
In other business, several addresses have been changed for the enhanced emergency services standards.
From the funds received through ARPA, the township will give the Tuna Valley Trail Association $1,000 as part of parks and recreation.
There is no response yet as to the total cost of the East Warren Road Bridge, nor the cost of the continued litigation. However, Behan stated she has been in touch with Owen Beachy and the project will be starting up soon.
A closed meeting of the zoning and planning departments, as well as the supervisors, concerning AirB&B allowances will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 20.
The ordinance adopted by Bradford Township is rather standard for meetings.
The new ordinance states that attendance by members of the public and interest in the Supervisors’ work is appreciated. However, there are only two opportunities for members of the public to participate, at the beginning of the meeting where the agenda states Public Comments on Agenda Items Only section and then again during the Public Participation section at the end of the meeting.
It dictates a maximum of 20 minutes to the beginning for the public portion of the meeting, with each participant allowed a maximum of three minutes to speak solely on agenda items. After all business has been conducted, the Public Participation time also limits speakers to three minutes, but any topic can be addressed.
There were no comments on agenda items during Monday night’s meeting. But, before it was yet time for the public participation section, the meeting was already heating up.
Those who want to speak must be recognized by Cline; and, statements should be directed to him as well. Participants must state their name and address, according to the new adoption.
The ordinance stated that except in unusual circumstances the supervisors will not respond to questions directly from the floor.
Another part of the ordinance that residents talked about after the meeting was the section about presenting comments in a “respectful manner and participants conducting themselves in an orderly and civil manner.”
Residents agreed that the meeting started in the right direction but that once more the supervisors did not conduct themselves in an orderly or civil manner, and that on some topics they were insulting. According to the ordinance, comments of lewd and insulting language are not permitted or tolerated.
Participants from the public are given the two above opportunities to speak at the township meetings. However, there are penalties if they speak out of turn or interrupt a recognized speaker, now that the ordinance has taken effect.
First offense of speaking out of turn or for interrupting will receive a warning to remain quiet, the second offense is a warning that if it occurs again the person will “be removed from the meeting,” and if a member of the public speaks out of turn or interrupts for a third time, “they will be removed from the Township Building for the duration of the meeting.”
Supervisors have also reserved the right to require those who want to speak, to sign up to do so.
The Concerned Citizens of Bradford Township will meet at the Bradford Area Public Library on Thursday at 7 p.m.