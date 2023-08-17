Bradford Sanitary Authority members, meeting Tuesday, heard an update on revised limits for the wastewater treatment plant’s pollutant discharge permit.
Accepted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in April, the local limits evaluation was conducted for the plant’s 2018 discharge permit, which had been delayed pending plant upgrades.
“Local limits are related to pollutant loading in the plant influent from non-residential dischargers, such as industries,” explained Steve Disney, executive director of the Bradford Water and Sanitary Authorities. “EPA has jurisdiction over local limits.”
Contributing municipalities had up to four months to approve the revisions. Lafayette Township’s approval remained outstanding at the authority’s July meeting but was since received. BSA submitted the municipalities’ collective adoption of the revised limits to the EPA.
An EPA Public Notice to be placed in The Bradford Era will detail its intention to approve “substantial modifications to the authority’s pretreatment program, including local limits accepted April 2.” After a 30-day comment period, BSA will be notified of EPA’s decision.
Disney noted the evaluation will be due again in 2024 based on a new permit.
In two other items held over, Disney said ongoing revisions to BSA Rules & Regulations are being finalized by the office of attorney Robert L. Saunders for presentation to the board for consideration. He added the timber sale underway for harvest of 165,000 board feet of mostly white ash — to avoid its loss to the invasive emerald ash borer — is approximately 75% complete.
Apprising members of new business, Disney said work is ongoing by the authority to enhance its asset management plan. Staff are inventorying and checking the condition of assets to weigh likelihood of failure and assign risk-based priority scores for use in formalizing its capital improvement plan.
Additionally, Bradford Township notified BSA of a request for an equivalent dwelling unit (EDU) for a residential property at 16 Woodland Hollow Drive. Having the capacity to accept the increase, the authority approved the request.
According to the executive director’s report, the authority will send four employees to a free seminar, “The ABCs of Variable Frequency Drives,” in Erie on Aug. 29. Two BSA operators will prepare for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) collection certification exam with an eight-week study program Sept. 21 to Nov. 16.
Updating field operations, Disney said an additional 1,045 lineal feet have been completed since the July meeting, pushing the sewer system assessment’s 2023 total to 14,253 feet, including 32 manholes (two more since July). The overall total of 75,898 lineal feet completed to date represents 31% of BSA’s system.
In stormwater system assessment, another 974 feet were completed since July for a year-to-date total of 19,252 lineal feet. Another 16 catch basins and four manholes completed this month pushed those totals of 188 basins and 55 manholes. The overall total of 58,981 lineal feet represents 32% of BSA’s stormwater system.