Bradford Regional Medical Center

Bradford Regional Medical Center, ConnectLife to host community blood drive Friday.

Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) has partnered with ConnectLife to host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in the main lobby of the hospital.

All donors will receive a pair of tickets to an upcoming Buffalo Sabres home game and lunch voucher for the hospital cafeteria. For every pint of blood donated, it can save up to three lives in the community.

