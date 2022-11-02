Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) has partnered with ConnectLife to host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in the main lobby of the hospital.
All donors will receive a pair of tickets to an upcoming Buffalo Sabres home game and lunch voucher for the hospital cafeteria. For every pint of blood donated, it can save up to three lives in the community.
ConnectLife is Western New York’s only community blood bank which means every drop of blood donated remains local. The organization supplies about 70% of the local blood supply, supporting area hospitals such as Bradford Regional Medical Center, Brooks-TLC Health Network, ECMC, Oishei Children’s Hospital, Buffalo General Hospital, Millard Filmore Suburban Hospital, Eastern Niagara Hospital and Olean General Hospital.
Individuals are invited to make an appointment at www.connectlifegiveblood.org with the sponsor code 000468 or by contacting Kim Murphey at (814) 362-8298.
Walk-ins are also welcomed.